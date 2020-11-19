x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

Child safe following attempted abduction in Lewiston; police still searching for suspect

Lewiston police are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: Lewiston Police Department

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department says there was an attempted child abduction at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. According to police, the attempted abduction occurred on Wood Street near Sabattus Street in Lewiston.

Police say the child is safe and wasn’t injured in the attempt.

Police are investigating the incident, and seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who was seen in photos taken in the Sabattus and College Street area. The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’6”-5’10” with an average build and scruffy facial hair.

Detectives are actively following up on leads as this investigation is on-going.

On Friday, Lewiston police released two additional photos of the suspect.

Credit: Lewiston Police Department

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call Detective Joe Philippon at 513-3001 extension 3320. Police say they will continue to update this investigation as information becomes available.

Credit: Courtesy Lewiston Police Department
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’6”-5’10” with a thin build.

   

Related Articles