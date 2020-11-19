Child safe following attempted abduction in Lewiston; police still searching for suspect

Lewiston police are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department says there was an attempted child abduction at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. According to police, the attempted abduction occurred on Wood Street near Sabattus Street in Lewiston.

Police say the child is safe and wasn’t injured in the attempt.

Police are investigating the incident, and seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who was seen in photos taken in the Sabattus and College Street area. The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’6”-5’10” with an average build and scruffy facial hair.

Detectives are actively following up on leads as this investigation is on-going.

On Friday, Lewiston police released two additional photos of the suspect.