Child pornography charges added to Westbrook terrorizing arrest

WESTBROOK, Maine — On the evening of Dec. 16, 2020, Westbrook police officers said they conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Danny Arnold, 43, of Westbrook, for terrorizing, carrying a concealed weapon, and violation of conditions of release.

In the process of furthering that investigation, the officers worked with detectives and said they soon discovered Arnold to be in possession of suspected child pornography. As a result of the subsequent investigation, Arnold has been charged with possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under the age of 12, possession of sexually explicit material, and violation of conditions of release.

Arnold was still at the Cumberland County Jail from his previous arrest, and was officially charged this week at the jail with the new criminal charges. He remains at the jail.