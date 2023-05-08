Portland police trying to locate man accused of assaulting a child

The girl, 6, was attacked after answering a knock at the door at a home on Monroe Court, according to Portland police.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are trying to locate a man who they said assaulted a 6-year-old girl on Monday morning.

The girl was attacked after answering a knock at the door at a home on Monroe Court, the department said in a release. An adult confronted the intruder, and the intruder quickly fled the home.

Police said the girl was taken to Maine Medical Center out of an abundance of caution, where she was evaluated and released.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s or 50s. At the time of the incident, he had a scruffy gray beard and was wearing a red and black long-sleeved checkered shirt and a black and white hat, according to the release.

The suspect was last seen fleeing from Monroe Court in the direction of Anderson Street, and he may be riding a bicycle, police said.