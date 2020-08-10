Cherryfield shooting incident ruled self-inflicted gunshot

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — The Maine State Police was called to a shooting incident in Cherryfield on October 6 around 11 p.m.
Thursday, police said the investigation revealed a self-inflicted gunshot wound that resulted in death.
It is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.
No other information is available at this time, but this story will be updated when it is.
If you or someone you know is struggling, there are a number of resources you can reach out to for help, including:
- Maine 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (or online chat)
- National Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- Veterans Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or text to 838255
- Trevor Project LGBT Crisis Line: 1-866-488-7386 (online chat, or text TREVOR to 1-202-304-1200)