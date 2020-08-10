Cherryfield shooting incident ruled self-inflicted gunshot

State Police say after an investigation looking into the shooting on Oct. 6, a self-inflicted gunshot wound resulted in death.

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — The Maine State Police was called to a shooting incident in Cherryfield on October 6 around 11 p.m.

Thursday, police said the investigation revealed a self-inflicted gunshot wound that resulted in death.

It is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.

No other information is available at this time.