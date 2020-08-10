x
Cherryfield shooting incident ruled self-inflicted gunshot

State Police say after an investigation looking into the shooting on Oct. 6, a self-inflicted gunshot wound resulted in death.
CHERRYFIELD, Maine — The Maine State Police was called to a shooting incident in Cherryfield on October 6 around 11 p.m. 

Thursday, police said the investigation revealed a self-inflicted gunshot wound that resulted in death.

It is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.

No other information is available at this time, but this story will be updated when it is.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are a number of resources you can reach out to for help, including:

