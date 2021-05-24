Cherryfield man faces 35-count indictment

A former Calais police officer accused of supplying drugs found at an area high school is now charged with

MACHIAS, Maine — A former Calais police officer accused of supplying hydrocodone and fentanyl found at Narraguagus High School in Harrington was back in court Monday to face new charges.

Jeffrey Bishop, 53, of Cherryfield appeared in court by video from the Aroostook County Jail to hear the 35-count indictment.

Bishop is charged with stealing 16 firearms allegedly found at his home, furnishing drugs to a minor, trafficking in drugs, and stealing drugs from the Calais Police Department.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

Bishop was arrested again last week after a Washington County grand jury handed up the new indictment.

On Monday, Assistant Attorney General John Risler asked that the judge set a high bail.

"Given the willingness of this defendant to exploit his official position previously, the state has significant concerns about the integrity of the judicial process," Risler said. "The state also believes that there are concerns as to possible flight and safety of others in the community. As a result, the state would be requesting that the court keep the $100,000 cash bail that was set on the warrant."

Bishop's defense attorney, Chris Largay, argued for a lower bail, which he said would allow him to more easily meet with his client. The judge released Bishop on the $75,000 surety bail set when Bishop was first arrested in February.

Bishop’s bail has several conditions including no contact with any victims and no possession of drugs, alcohol, or firearms.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August.