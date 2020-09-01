CHELSEA, Maine — Jesse Morang, 37, of Chelsea was arrested Wednesday for class B gross sexual assault. Police said his arrest stems from an offense that occurred in 2019.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Morang's victim was a 16-year-old boy.

After an in-depth investigation, the district attorney's office approved an arrest warrant for Morang. His bail was set at $1,000 cash.

Morang is also not allowed to have direct or indirect contact with the victim or his immediate family. He is also not allowed to come into contact with any minor under the age of 18.