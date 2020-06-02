AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Police confirmed the District Attorney's office has dropped all charges against the Biddeford bus driver who was charged with an OUI in November.

Richard Tanguay, 68, was charged with the OUI after being stopped on Interstate 95 in Scarborough while driving a bus erratically with students from Biddeford High School on board in November.

Tanguay was reportedly speeding in a construction zone, failing to signal when changing lanes, and failing to stay in one line, according to State Trooper Patrick Hall who pulled Tanguay over.

Tanguay took a field sobriety test and was later brought to the Cumberland County Jail where he was given a breathalyzer and drug test. District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said the breathalyzer test showed Tanguay had a 0.0% Blood Alcohol Content, but that Trooper Hall at the time still formed the opinion he was under the influence. Tanguay was then charged with an OUI for drugs, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

The basis for arresting is probable cause, which Sahrbeck said they had.

Sahrbeck said the basis for the subsequent charges of driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child was under the premise that he was under the influence.

He said because the urine test came back negative for drugs, the D.A.'s office didn't have sufficient evidence to move forward with the charges.

"Our theory was if he had been under the influence that would have risen the charge to driving to endanger," Sahrbeck explained.

