PARSONSFIELD, Maine — The Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of a Sebago missing woman's death as “drowning with hypothermia” Wednesday. The manner of death was determined to be “accidental.”

On Wednesday, April 29, Cumberland County Sherrif's Office said in a statement that the results of 28-year-old Sarah McCarthy's toxicology testing showed that she had a 0.21% BAC level along with the presence of marijuana and amphetamines in her system.

McCarthy was reported missing by her parents in the early morning hours of February 15 and her disappearance was investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. McCarthy was last seen leaving Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub where she worked as a bartender and waitress just before midnight.

McCarthy had telephone contact with family and friends shortly after leaving Fairgrounds, however, she sounded very disoriented and claimed she did not know where she was. Although McCarthy was believed to be driving her car, she claimed to be lost and cold. McCarthy was planning to meet a friend in Conway, New Hampshire after work but never arrived.

In the afternoon hours of February 16, a passer-by spotted a car submerged in the Ossipee River in Parsonsfield. Once the car was pulled out of the river, the occupant inside was identified as Sarah McCarthy. She was deceased.

Evidence at the scene suggested that McCarthy was traveling westbound on Federal Road (toward New Hampshire) at a high rate of speed. She failed to navigate a turn in the road and her vehicle careened off a snowbank and into the river.

