NEW SHARON, Maine — Chris McKay says he was waiting to put his 7-year-old daughter on the bus Friday morning, as he does every Friday, when a truck drove right through the stop, passing a stopped school bus with lights activated.

"It's scary," McKay says.

McKay and his family live on Route 2 in New Sharon near the intersection of Route 27. McKay says just up the road from his driveway the speed limit increases from 40 to 55 mph. His phone is ready to record every morning he puts his daughter on the bus because McKay says they have had several close calls.

On Friday, March 1, after McKay captured the truck driving through the bus stop with the bus lights activated, he called the Sheriff Department.

McKay says Franklin County Deputies came out to his home to get the video and said they are going to try and locate the person who drove through the bus stop.

Franklin County Deputies also notified nearby Somerset County Sheriff's Office to help them locate the traffic offender.

As for his daughter. "We can't have her out there alone. It is really sad. I remember getting on the bus when I was a kid," says McKay.

McKay is a truck driver and says from his vantage point in his cab he sees people on their phones all the time just as he does when he is waiting to put his daughter on the bus.

"It's an epidemic!" McKay says.

McKay is hoping by sharing this video he can raise awareness that people need to put down their cell phones and pay attention.