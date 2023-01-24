Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner

The theft happened Sunday at Bear Pond Variety.

TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips.

The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.

“It was just an act of someone being very cruel to people who work very hard,” Williams said. “I mean, it was a real punch in the face.”

Surveillance video shows the man wandering around the place and eventually swiping the tips when no one was looking.

“I went out, dropped my trash out, came back and he was gone," Amelia Cote, who was working when the crime happened, said. "My tip jar was gone as well.”

A man was caught on camera stealing a jar full of tips from a small business in Turner.



The security footage also showed the emotional moment Cote realized the tip jar was taken.

“I’m not only making that money for myself, but I have two little ones at home and that’s what gets me through the week,” she added.

Williams told NEWS CENTER Maine he would like the man on camera to pay for the crime he committed.

"I feel bad for him in a way that he has to go to that level and steal tip money from people," Williams said. "I'd love to see him prosecuted and get some help."

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said it has a suspect in this case but has not been able to locate the person yet. They said it is possible the suspect is currently out of state.