Caswell woman sentenced to over 12 years in prison after 'largest meth bust ever in the state'

Investigators reportedly seized around 92 pounds of methamphetamine and four handguns during a search of the woman's residence.

BANGOR, Maine — A Caswell woman was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for federal drug and firearm charges after what officials said was the "largest meth bust ever in the state of Maine."

Nicole McLaughlin, 42, was sentenced in a Bangor courtroom on Tuesday for "possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

In May 2022, police found "methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun" in McLaughlin's vehicle after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Presque Isle. Further investigation of McLaughlin's residence resulted in the seizure of 92 pounds of methamphetamine; four handguns, one with an obliterated serial number; and documents with McLaughlin's name, the release said.

According to the release, the search resulted in the largest meth bust in Maine's history.

For the drug charge, McLaughlin was sentenced to 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release. She is also set to concurrently serve 120 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the firearms charge.

"The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, with assistance from the Presque Isle Police Department and the Maine State Police," the release said.