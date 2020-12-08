Casco office burglarized, police investigating

The Casco-Naples Bulky Waste facility office in Casco was broken into on Tuesday.

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at the Casco-Naples Bulky Waste facility at 449 Leach Hill Road in Casco.

Police say when employees arrived to work at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, they found signs of forced entry at the office. When inside, they found someone had rifled through several drawers and cabinets.

Police say a small safe had also been pried open and emptied of its contents which included an undisclosed amount of cash and personal checks. The money had been collected from the payment of fees and was kept in the safe until it could be deposited in the bank.

A surveillance camera was rolling during the break-in, and police say the time stamp on the video indicates the burglar entered the office close to midnight as the clock changed over from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Police are studying the images to form a description of the burglar. And they also collected forensic evidence from the scene.