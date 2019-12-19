PORTLAND, Maine — Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Littleton Massachusetts’ Police Department located and arrested a registered sex offender today.

Francis J. Riordan, 66, of Casco was arrested without incident at his home this afternoon. He was wanted out of the State of Massachusetts for a felony warrant charge of rape.

Riordan is a lifetime registered sex offender on the Maine State Sex Offender Registry.

Riordan will be arraigned in Maine on a Fugitive from Justice Charge prior to being extradited to Massachusetts to face his new charges.

Information regarding the forcible rape should be directed to the Littleton Police Department.