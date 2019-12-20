Just two days after she was convicted of murdering her daughter, Sharon Carrillo was back in court on Friday, to get her marriage to Julio Carrillo annulled.

Her lawyer says that through investigation for the criminal case, they discovered Julio Carrillo had been married to a woman in Kentucky but was never divorced before he and Sharon married in New York in 2015.

Sharon’s lawyer says she had been unaware of Julio’s earlier marriage, wanted to be totally separated from him, and that an annulment seemed better than a divorce.

Both convicted killers appeared in court in Wiscasset for Friday’s hearing. Attorney Chris MacLean says Sharon Carrillo testified in court, but that Julio Carrillo again used 5th amendment protection to avoid testifying, as he had during his wife’s trial.

MacLean says Julio Carrillo apparently wanted to avoid admitting to bigamy. He says the judge heard the evidence and granted the annulment.

MacLean says Sharon Carrillo will now reclaim her maiden name of Sharon Kennedy, and that name will be used in all future court actions.

Her sentencing for the murder of her daughter Marissa Kennedy is scheduled for February 7.

Julio Carrillo is already serving a 55-year sentence for killing his stepdaughter.

RELATED: Sharon Carrillo found guilty in murder of her 10-year-old daughter

RELATED: Sharon Carrillo murder case now up to the jury