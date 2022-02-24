Carmel man accused of assaulting 3-year-old makes first court appearance

Prosecutors say video footage shows Damion Myers violently abusing the child and then coaching the child on how to cover it up.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Carmel accused of violently assaulting a 3-year-old child will be held in jail until a mental health evaluation has been completed.

Damion Myers made his initial court appearance and bail hearing virtually Wednesday.

He faces charges of felony domestic violence aggravated assault and assault on a child younger than 6 years old and misdemeanor domestic violence reckless conduct.

Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said hospital staff suspected the child had been abused when the mother brought the child to the hospital on Jan. 2, 2022.

Lynds said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine State Police executed a search warrant at Myers' home and obtained video from an interior security camera in the home, which reportedly shows Myers abusing the child and then coaching the child how to cover up the incident.

Myers' defense attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, said during Wednesday's court appearance that neither he nor Myers had viewed the videos.

Toothaker told Myers that Myers' family told him Myers struggled with his mental health. Toothaker said he plans to keep Myers in jail until the defense is able to conduct a mental health evaluation.

Attorneys agreed to $75,000 cash bail.

Myers also faces an additional domestic violence assault charge connected to an incident on Feb. 1.