The woman said the man drove away in a black pickup. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Caribou or State Police.

CARIBOU, Maine — A woman in Caribou allegedly shot a gun at a man who she says tried to assault her.

According to police, the woman says after the incident, the man drove away in a black pickup on Caribou Lake Road.

Police say the man has long dark hair, a mustache, and may have a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.