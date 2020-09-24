Caribou Police K9's sniffing leads to meth, fentanyl charges during traffic stop

Ashley Rasmussen, 29, was arrested and charged with class C possession of schedule W drugs. She is accused of possessing meth and fentanyl.

CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou woman is facing drug charges after a police K9 alerted officers during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Ashley Rasmussen, 29, was arrested and charged with class C possession of schedule W drugs. She is accused of possessing meth and fentanyl.

Officer Keegan McPherson stopped Rasmussen on Record Street for a traffic violation. As a result of the subsequent investigation, McPherson deployed K9 “Ace”. K9 “Ace” alerted on the vehicle, which led to a search.

Rasmussen was given a November court date at the Caribou District Court.