Caribou man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Caribou man is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Friday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Court records show John Sam, 34, "knowingly" possessed a firearm during a Caribou traffic stop in May 2021, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"A 2017 Maine conviction for robbery precluded Sam from possessing firearms," the release said.

After pleading guilty Friday, Sam faces up to a 10-year prison sentence, along with up to a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, according to the release.

Sam will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

"The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Caribou Police Department investigated the case," the release said.