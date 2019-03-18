CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man suspected of robbing a drug store pharmacy was taken into custody less than two hours after the incident happened.

Police said a Walgreens pharmacist reported the robbery shortly before 1 p.m., which is when Caribou officers and county sheriff's deputies responded.

The employee told police a male suspect – described as white with a black jacket, jeans, black baseball cap and sunglasses – had handed them a request demanding drugs. No weapon was displayed, they said.

The suspect fled the Bennett Drive store with stolen items that, according to police, were never recovered.

Surveillance video was reviewed and investigators pinpointed the suspect's identity to be that of Nathan Jones, who was apprehended an hour and a half later at a residence in Caribou.

Jones, 30, was charged with robbery, a class B crime; two counts of stealing drugs; terrorizing; and violation of conditional release.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Bail was not set for Jones as he was already out on bail. He was expected to be held until his arraignment, which was scheduled for May.