Caribou man charged with terrorizing, creating police standoff at Mawiomi of Tribes Saturday night

Nikolas Martin-Sackett, 32, allegedly walked through the annual event with a stun gun and rifle before holding police at bay for several hours

CARIBOU, Maine — A 32-year-old Caribou man remained in Aroostook County Jail Tuesday morning after allegedly terrorizing and threatening people at the annual Mawiomi of Tribes function on Saturday and then holding police at bay for hours before surrendering.

Nikolas Martin-Sackett, 32, faces charges including Class C felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and terrorizing; and misdemeanor reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and creating a police standoff.

Police went to Spruce Haven on Doyle Road in Caribou after receiving several 911 calls around 9:15 p.m. Saturday reporting a man at the Mawiomi of Tribes function carrying a gun and threatening and terrorizing people, Caribou police said in a release.

Police said that when they arrived at Spruce Haven, they ordered Martin-Sackett to drop the stun-gun flashlight he was carrying, but when he did so, he stood up with an AR-15 rifle.

Police took cover and Martin-Sackett allegedly ran into woods.

After the area was evacuated, assistance was requested from Maine State Police and its tactical team, the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Presque Isle police, and Caribou fire and rescue.

Doyle Road was closed for several hours as police attempted unsuccessfully to communicate with Martin-Sackett by phone and loudspeaker.

He surrendered to police several hours later and was arrested and taken to Caribou Police Station. He remains in Aroostook County Jail on $10,000 cash or $25,000 surety.