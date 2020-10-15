Car theft suspects arrested after evading police for 3 days

Suspects in multiple motor vehicle thefts in Madawaska, Cross Lake, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Littleton were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police arrested two car theft suspects who lead them on multiple chases over a three-day period.

The pursuit began on Monday when Britteny Finley, 32, of Frenchville failed to stop for police in the Madawaska Lake area of Route 161, leading to a chase with speeds reaching 105 miles per hour. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Finley also had five outstanding warrants for various charges in Maine and South Carolina.

The chase went about seven and a half miles before coming to an end when the car went off the road after the driver failed to navigate a turn. Finley, whom the sheriff's office identified as the driver, fled the scene by running into the woods. A 26-year-old male passenger, identified as Brandon Lane, joined her in fleeing the scene, but was located and released after questioning.

Not long after the chase, a local farmer reported to the State Police that a blue Ford F-150 pickup stolen out of his barn in the Cross Lake area. A search was conducted but Finley was not caught.

The following day, State Police attempted to stop Lane who was driving a stolen vehicle from Caribou on Route 1 in Littleton, but Lane led Troopers on a high-speed chase. Lane ultimately went off the road and Troopers were able to apprehend him and take him to Aroostook County Jail.

On Wednesday, police received a report that a Buick was stolen from a residence in Littleton. Troopers later found the car in Mars Hill. Police say the Trooper attempted to stop the Buick, which was believed to be driven by Finley, but she failed to stop and again led police on a chase.

The pursuit came to an end just south of the City of Presque Isle when officers from the Presque Isle Police Department deployed spike strips which successfully deflated all four of the vehicle’s tires. Police say Finley attempted to flee on foot but was caught. The Maine Warden Service, Aroostook Sheriff’s Office, and Presque Isle Police Dept. assisted with the pursuit.