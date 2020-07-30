Car stop leads to drug arrests in Augusta

Police say a search warrant was later executed on the vehicle, yielding several grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a large sum of cash.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Augusta Tuesday led to their arrests.

Emlyn Rooks-Hughes, 25, of Randolph was charged with possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl drugs, a class C crime. His bail was set at $10,000.

Allen Zoglio, 25, of New York was charged with class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and class D possession of scheduled drugs. His bail was set at $60,000.

Both men were transferred to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility following their arrests.

The Augusta Police Department stopped the men on Stone Street. Police subsequently searched them and their vehicle, and said the search revealed illicit substances and contraband.