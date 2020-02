MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — Crews put out a fire at an auto repair shop on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls Monday night.

The call came in around 7 p.m. Crews from Minot, Oxford and Poland responded.

The fire has been put out and no one was hurt.

Mechanic Falls car repair shop fire

