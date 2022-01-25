Car hits tow truck on I-95, leads state police on chase in Bangor

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state police said.

HAMPDEN, Maine — The driver of a car that struck a tow truck stopped on the side of the interstate and then allegedly fled the scene was taken to a Bangor area hospital for evaluation Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The tow truck driver and a Maine State Police trooper were stopped at the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A 2010 Chevrolet Blur driven by a man hit the truck and allegedly continued north, despite attempts by state troopers to stop it, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The car hit spike mats set out by troopers and continued north through heavy traffic into the Bangor area, where another trooper tried to stop the car. The vehicle continued into oncoming traffic, heading the wrong way on I-95 before another trooper used a "pit" maneuver to end the chase, according to Moss.

The car's driver, who police did not immediately identify, was not injured, Moss said. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation.