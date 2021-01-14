Car flees after crashing into parked plane at Brunswick airport

Based on evidence left behind, investigators are attempting to locate a newer Jeep Wrangler with damage to the front end and driver’s side mirror.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred sometime Wednesday night at the Brunswick Executive Airport.

Police say a vehicle crashed through a gate at the Brunswick Executive Airport, hitting the nose of a plane parked on the tarmac before striking another fence.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene.

Based on evidence left behind, investigators are attempting to locate a newer Jeep Wrangler with damage to the front end and driver’s side mirror.