Car flees after crashing into parked plane at Brunswick airport

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred sometime Wednesday night at the Brunswick Executive Airport.
Police say a vehicle crashed through a gate at the Brunswick Executive Airport, hitting the nose of a plane parked on the tarmac before striking another fence.
Police say the vehicle fled the scene.
Based on evidence left behind, investigators are attempting to locate a newer Jeep Wrangler with damage to the front end and driver’s side mirror.
If anyone has information that could help police find this vehicle, please contact Det John Roma by calling 207-721-4341 or by emailing jroma@brunswickpd.org; or Officer Nick Bedard at 207-721-4381 nbedard@brunswickpd.org.