After a car accident on Tuesday night, the driver fled on foot, police say.

BANGOR, Maine — One person crashed a car into a building and left the area on foot on Harlow Street in Bangor Tuesday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Bangor PD says that the K9 unit is trying to track the driver.

A person crashed this car into a building and left the area on foot. A @BANGORPOLICE canine team is currently trying to track the driver. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/dPnK7x8mVq — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) January 27, 2021