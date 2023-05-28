Capitol Police: Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial vandalized ahead of Memorial Day

AUGUSTA, Maine — A vandal has reportedly damaged the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta. Maine Capitol Police posted the information on its Facebook and Twitter pages Sunday.
Offices are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Capitol Police at 207-287-4357.
"All enshrined here gave the ultimate sacrifice and most were military [veterans] as well, giving this act greater disgust here on Memorial Day Weekend," Capitol Police wrote on Facebook.
Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason posted about the news of the vandalism on the Office's Facebook page Sunday morning:
"As law enforcement officers we are used to people having opinions about us, we stand up for their right to do so. But, what someone did to the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is heartbreaking, especially on Memorial weekend when people are trying to honor their lost. We will clean up their disgusting mess and move on but the damage they did to the families who lost someone will be long-lasting, shame on them for doing this."
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.