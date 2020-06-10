Canvasser cited for allegedly stealing a Trump flag from a home in Holden

A Maine Dems student canvasser has been charged with misdemeanor theft, Holden police say.

HOLDEN, Maine — A student canvasser for the Maine Democratic Party was charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a Trump flag from a Holden residence on Sunday.

According to Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley, 20-year-old Samuel Knabel was summoned Sunday after he had allegedly stolen a Trump flag from a residence in Holden.

Maine Democratic Party spokesperson Seth Nelson says they don’t condone this type of behavior and “we have ended our affiliation with the person in question.”

Maine police have seen an uptick in stolen and defaced political signs this election season. Last month, a man was caught on home surveillance video ripping signs out of a yard in North Yarmouth, and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has received a number of calls for theft and vandalism over the last couple of months.

This surveillance video from a home in North Yarmouth shows someone driving up in the middle of the night and ripping five signs from the front yard. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is now investigating. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/E8jux7m3t5 — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) September 28, 2020

"To be out there and destroying the property and the speech of people you disagree with is as un-American as it gets," Jason Savage, executive director of the Maine GOP, previously told NEWS CENTER Maine.