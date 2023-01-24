Canton man faces 10-year sentence for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor

Court records reveal Dale Carr, 51, started chatting online with "an undercover FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old girl" in September 2019, a release said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Canton man faces a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Portland court Tuesday to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.

"Over the course of the next several weeks, Carr repeatedly asked the agent, who he believed was an underage girl, for sexually explicit photos and videos and expressed an interest in having sex with them," the release said. "In October 2019, he sent the agent a close-up photograph of his penis."

Carr is now facing a maximum 10-year sentence in prison with a $250,000 fine, according to the release. He also faces up to three years of supervised release.

Carr will receive his sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report, the release stated. His case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.