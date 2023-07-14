Canton man charged after allegedly stealing vehicle, causing crashes on I-295

While fleeing from police on Interstate 295 southbound in a stolen vehicle, Shawn Dame, 32, caused multiple crashes, according to police.

PORTLAND, Maine — At about 9:10 a.m. Friday, a state trooper discovered a stolen black Jeep Renegade that was reported to have recently stolen gas from a Richmond gas station, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Portland.

The trooper discovered the stolen vehicle traveling on Interstate 295 southbound in the area of mile marker 29 in Brunswick, according to the release. The trooper then tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and kept driving on I-295 southbound "at a high rate of speed," Moss said.

"A pursuit began and continued until mile marker 24 in Freeport where the trooper terminated the chase due to the suspect’s erratic passing, heavy traffic, and the vehicle heading into an urban/metro area," the release said.

While continuing down I-295 southbound, the stolen vehicle caused a minor crash at mile marker 17 in Yarmouth. Moss said there were no injuries.

Still, the vehicle continued south down the interstate and crashed into another vehicle at mile marker 11 in Falmouth, the release stated.

"Two occupants of the car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries," Moss said.

The suspect, who police identified as Shawn Dame, 32, of Canton, reportedly jumped out of the stolen vehicle after it crashed into a guardrail at mile marker 11, according to the release.

"Dame fled into the woods and made it to Hamilton Marine on Presumpscot Street in Portland where he ran into the bathroom to call a cab," Moss said Friday. "Employees at the store called police."

Portland police responded to the call where they arrested Dame and took him to Cumberland County Jail. Dame was charged with eluding, driving to endanger, exceeding the speed limit by 30 MPH or more, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and operating after suspension, the release said.