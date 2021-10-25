Candlelight vigil held for New Hampshire boy

5-year-old Elijah Lewis' remains were found buried in the woods in Massachusetts.

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil for a young boy from New Hampshire who went missing a month ago and was recently found dead.

The Nashua Telegraph reports the vigil was held Sunday in remembrance of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, whose remains were found by authorities Saturday in a wooded area in Massachusetts.

The office of the Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner says that the cause of Lewis’ death is still under investigation and that it will likely be weeks before he can determine how Elijah died.

Lewis’ mother Danielle Dauphinais and her partner Joseph Stapf were arrested and charged a week ago with crimes related to his disappearance.;

