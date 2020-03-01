CANAAN, Maine — The Somerset County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle fatality on the Pinnacle Road in Canaan today around 2:00 p.m.

The male driver, Richard Clark Sr., 55, of Canaan was driving 2001 Dodge Stratus four-door when he lost control of the car and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in Clark’s vehicle was Kimberly Fitzgerald, 53, of Canaan.

Fitzgerald was transported by EMS to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Milo Police asking for help locating missing man

RELATED: Iraq: Rockets fired at Baghdad airport, 4 people killed