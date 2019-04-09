CHELSEA, Maine — Police are asking the public's help in finding a camper that was stolen from Crystal Falls, a dance nightclub in Chelsea on Aug 28 or 29.

Police say a witness reportedly saw a pickup truck leave with the camper on Route 17, heading east.

The witness was unsure of the make and model of the pickup truck. The camper is a 2000 Fleetwood Mallard 19N, with a license plate of 929660 which was attached when it was stolen.

Anyone with information should call Augusta Regional Communication Center at 207-624-7076.





