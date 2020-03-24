HANOVER, Maine — Maine State Police say a man who held police at bay for several hours in Hanover Tuesday morning surrendered just before noon after talking with State Police negotiators.

Paul Legasse, 40, of Camden is charged with domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.

According to a press release, Oxford Sheriff's deputies and troopers were called to the Route 2 house around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when Legasse's girlfriend, who was beaten and threatened with a knife, was able to escape her home to call the police.

Police say traffic on Route 2 was detoured around the scene for hours as the State Police tactical team and negotiators worked to resolve the standoff with Legasse, who spoke with negotiators for over 90 minutes.

Several of the area fire departments assisted police with traffic control.

The victim suffered facial injuries but did not require immediate medical attention. Legasse was taken to the Oxford County Jail.

