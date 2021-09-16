Camden man accused of multiple assaults while allegedly holding woman against her will for over a week

According to police, the woman said Richard Ellis took her cell phone, car keys, and glasses away while holding her against her will in a home on Park Street.

CAMDEN, Maine — A man from Camden is facing multiple charges related to accusations that he held a woman against her will in a home on Park Street for over a week while assaulting her "numerous times," according to a release from Camden police.

Richard Ellis, 34, was taken to the Knox County Jail. He is facing the following criminal charges:

Kidnapping (class A)

Gross sexual assault (class A)

Aggravated assault (class B)

Criminal threatening (class D)

Obstructing the report of crime or injury (class D)

Violation of condition of release (class D)

According to police, the woman said Ellis took her cell phone, car keys, and glasses away.

Camden officers responded to the home on Park Street at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday and met with the woman. During the Camden Police Department's subsequent investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the home, according to officials.