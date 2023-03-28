Cambridge man pleads guilty in connection with Penobscot County drug trafficking conspiracy

Jeffrey Frost, 38, allegedly regularly obtained drugs and supplied them to a local dealer for sale, a release said.

BANGOR, Maine — A Cambridge man faces between five and 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine for his alleged involvement in a Penobscot County drug trafficking conspiracy.

Jeffery Frost, 38, pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and cocaine," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Court records said Frost and others allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Penobscot County and elsewhere between January 2021 and April 2021, the release stated.

"As part of the conspiracy, Frost regularly obtained drugs and supplied them to a local dealer to sell for him," the release said.

In addition to five to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine, Frost reportedly faces a minimum of four years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Frost is expected to be sentenced after a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Somerset County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case," the release said.