Armed robbery suspect on loose, Buxton residents urged to lock doors and windows

BUXTON, Maine — UPDATE: Buxton Police are searching for a man who is considered "armed and dangerous" following a robbery at Low's Variety in Buxton.

The suspect is a white male wearing a black hooded jacket and a ski mask, according to Buxton Police.

"He pushed past an older customer in order to get to the register," Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said.

Cline added the man then showed, "what appeared to be a handgun. However, he had it wrapped in what appeared to be a plastic bag," Chief Cline said.

Cline said that the gun was pointed at the cashier and the cashier emptied out the register. Cline added that the cashier was shaken up after the incident but was unharmed.

“We have some good leads,” chief Cline said. Chief Cline added that this is a serious incident and the suspect took off with quite a bit of money.

Soon after the robbery that occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Buxton Police did have a sighting of the suspect. They thought he may have gone inside 71 Main Street but after a search the found that he did not.

The Buxton Police Department is asking residents in that area to remain inside their homes and lock their doors.

Buxton Police say the suspect got on a bicycle but then got off the bike when he heard the police coming. He lost some of the money when that happened and police said they think he then took off on foot.

Maine State Police and the Old Orchard Beach Police K-9 assisted in this search.

Chief Cline called this a "serious incident" and it is still under investigation.