Buxton Police search for armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing Low’s Variety store in Bar Mills

BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected of armed robbery. According to police, Low’s Variety at 115 Main St. in Bar Mills was robbed on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect has not been found.

Police say surveillance cameras show the suspect wearing a black full-face ski mask and entering the store. Once in the store, the suspect aggressively approached an employee with what appears to be a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag. Police say the suspect then put a black and red backpack on the counter and demanded cash while banging on a Plexiglas partition with the handgun pointed at the clerk.

Police say the suspect then fled the store and was last seen on foot running towards the Salmon Falls area.

Maine State Police and an Old Orchard Beach K-9 unit helped Buxton police search the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say officers found a black ski-mask and realistic looking Airsoft gun in bushes off Maine Street that is believed to have been used during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a possible white male with a slender build. No other description is available. Police say at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black gloves, the ski-mask, olive green pants, and brown hiking shoes.