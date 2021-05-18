Buxton incident ends, suspect at large

Buxton Police Chief says the suspect, Brady Dix Sr., may be armed and should not be approached

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton police are searching for a man who is potentially armed Tuesday afternoon. Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said they responded to Dunnell Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a reported "disturbance." Police said in a release it was reported that Brady Dix Sr., 44, of Buxton, was in possession of a shotgun and had been in a physical altercation with his adult son.

Dix is currently on bail with conditions of release to include no use or possession of dangerous weapons including firearms, according to police.

Family members were safely outside the home on Dunnell Road when police arrived Tuesday morning, and the family members told police Dix was inside.

Police thought it was a standoff and attempted to contact him before they discovered Dix wasn’t in the house. After an arrest warrant was issued for Dix, the Maine State Police Tactical Unit and Buxton police officers entered the residence just before 3 p.m. and discovered Dix was not there.

He may or may not be armed, so Cline said Dix should not be approached for the safety of the public. Anyone who sees the suspect should contact the Buxton Police Department.

He is described as a white male who is 6'4" with red hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing camo shorts, a dark grey T-shirt, and sneakers.

Cline said police will continue searching for Dix and they are "hopeful" he will turn himself in and "we can resolve this peacefully."

The investigation is ongoing.

Dunnell Road between Long Plains Road and Carll Road in Buxton was closed for much of the day Tuesday while police responded, and police asked residents to stay in their homes.

