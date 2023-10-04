x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two men accused of shooting BB gun out of van, striking a bystander and vehicles

The incidents were reported in Buxton, Gorham, and possibly Scarborough.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

BUXTON, Maine — Two men have been arrested following several reports of two individuals in a white van shooting a BB gun that struck one person as well as multiple cars in several towns. 

Buxton police received a report at about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 25 that a person was struck in the left hand by a BB gun shot out of a white van that appeared to have two occupants, according to a news release issued by the Buxton Police Department on Wednesday. 

That call was among several in the towns of Buxton and Gorham, all matching a similar description of two individuals shooting a BB gun out of a white van at vehicles, and in particular car windows, police said. 

An investigation into the incidents led to the arrests of two local men on Oct. 3. 

Travis Moseley, 19, of Buxton was arrested by Buxton officers and was charged with being an accomplice to aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. 

Rajah Al-Mosawi, 20, of Hollis was arrested by Maine State Police and charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. 

Buxton police were aided in their investigation by Maine State Police, Gorham police, and Scarborough police. 

Don’t miss these NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Related Articles

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Cumberland man facing charges after allegedly stabbing individual in Portland

Before You Leave, Check This Out