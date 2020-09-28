Buxton drug house demolished in an effort to combat drug use in community

“There is no room in our community for illegal drugs and the problems they bring into our neighborhoods,” Buxton police said.

BUXTON, Maine — A town-owned property used by squatters that was known to be a local drug house was recently cleaned up and demolished by the Buxton Police Department.

According to police, the property on Parker Farm Road was known to be a local drug house where squatters congregated. Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said the trailer was "deplorable" and people should not have been living there.

Police recently removed the squatters and demolished the buildings on the property, which they say ended the problems in the neighborhood.

“There is no room in our community for illegal drugs and the problems they bring into our neighborhoods,” police said in a Facebook post.

The clean-up efforts come as police have investigated more than 100 drug violations and 87 criminal charges over the past 18 months. Charges range from felony trafficking and furnishing to civil possession charges of illegal paraphernalia. Police note that these numbers don’t reflect the crimes that happen because of drug use, such as theft and family violence, or the widespread impact of drug use on the community.

Police say one way they can combat drug issues in the community is to “create an environment that discourages drug use through aggressive enforcement and by removing places within our town where known users congregate, and drugs are readily available.”

Environment, such as the now-demolished property on Parker Farm Road, plays a significant role in drug use and addiction, police say.

“Those who associate on a regular basis with people who excessively use drugs are more likely to adopt substance abuse behaviors. For those already struggling with addiction, their social circles, and the ease with which they can obtain drugs, hinders their success in breaking free of addiction.

Buxton police say they encourage residents to report suspicious behaviors or known drug activities to the police department by calling 207-929-6612.