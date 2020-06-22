Burglary suspects detained and held at gunpoint by homeowner

A Turner homeowner drew a pistol and detained the suspects until police arrived.

TURNER, Maine — A Turner homeowner took matters into his own hands after two people attempted to rob his property. According to Maine State Police, two burglary suspects from Massachusetts were held at gunpoint by the homeowner and were later arrested by police.

On Saturday two State Troopers were called to an abandoned house off Route 4 in Turner for a report of an unknown disturbance. When the Troopers arrived, they found a man and a woman were detained and held at gunpoint by the homeowner behind the house.

The owner said he walked behind the house and he saw the back door had been forced open and the lock had been ripped off. The owner stated he saw a male and female exiting the house with items in their hands. At this point, the homeowner drew a pistol and detained the suspects until police arrived.

Corey Francis, 47, and Erika Lane, 39, both of Gloucester, Mass., were arrested and charged with felony class C burglary. They were then transported to Androscoggin County Jail where they posted bail.