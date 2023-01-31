Burglary suspect dragged safe in suitcase through snow, police say

Police haven't found a suspected accomplice, according to a news release.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are working to find a second burglary suspect after one man was arrested on Monday.

At approximately 6:51 a.m., an officer was called in response to a burglary alarm at 34 Exchange St., according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

When police arrived, Joseph Call, 54, of Portland, was reportedly found dragging a safe inside a suitcase through the snow with an accomplice.

The safe belonged to a local business, police said.

When officers confronted the pair, they reportedly ran away on foot. Police arrested Call on charges of "burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating conditions of release," according to the release.

Police are still looking for Call's accomplice. Authorities described him as a "white male wearing a tan/orange jacket with a dark hat and gloves."

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is encouraged to contact police at 207-874-8575.