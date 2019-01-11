PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating yet another burglary of a Portland-area business that has similarities with nearly ten others.

Elsmere BBQ on Stevens Avenue in Portland was broken into early Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. According to the owners Adams Powers and Jeremy Rush, the burglar cut all cable lines on the roof rendering their security cameras and security alarm useless.

The burglar used what Powers and Rush believe might be a crowbar to break-in through the fire exit door. The owners said the door will have to be replaced.

The owners of Elsmere BBQ in Portland believe the burglar may have used a crowbar to break into their eatery.

Once inside, the person broke into the business' cash safe making out with a week's worth of petty cash which owners said was a significant amount and other funds that were raised the night before for a non-profit.

An old safe was also broken into after the burglar threw it down a set of stairs but there was nothing kept in that safe.

Safe broken into at Elsmere BBQ

In the year and a half that their Portland location has been open and the six years that their Cottage Road location has been open in South Portland, the owners said this is the first time they have been broken into.

"He knew to snip all the security lines. I don't know what else to do, to be honest. It proves that if someone wants to get in, they are going to get in," said Rush.

The owners want other businesses in the area to be aware and on the lookout. Police are investigating the burglary and came to Elsmere BBQ on Wednesday morning.l

"They didn't find any prints. This is not a drunk kid. This was a hit," Powers said.

Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said the Elsmere burglary may be part of a series of break-ins at businesses in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook that detectives are investigating.

Portland Police are collaborating with Westbrook and South Portland Departments to investigate the burglaries.

August 23: China Taste Restaurant at 1223 Washington Ave., Portland

September 20: Tire Warehouse at 195 Riverside, Portland

October 10: Jiffy Lube at 260 Riverside, Portland

October 11: Berlin City at 191 Riverside, Portland

October 11: Paulins Tire at 1020 Congress Street, Portland

October 11: AF Fitzgerald Tile at 12 Westfield, Portland

October 13: Dairy Queen at 272 Main Street, Westrbook

October 26: Eddie's Variety Store at Auburn Street, Portland

Lt. Martin said they are seeing similarities in how these nine businesses were broken into and what the burglar was targeting once inside. Lt. Martin said in several of the cases the burglar cut the cable lines to the alarms.

