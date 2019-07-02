DIXMONT, Maine — Late Wednesday evening State Troopers responded to a call where a break in had taken place at a business on the Moosehead Trail in Dixmont.

State Troopers say numerous items had been stolen from the business, and that the suspect had gained entry by force.

Troopers discovered footprints on the road about a mile from the business that lead them to the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Christian Zuniga Meza. Meza had fled the scene of the robbery and crashed his car in a wooded area along the Moosehead Trail.

All stolen items were recovered at the scene of the car crash by state police.

Meza was charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, Operating under the Influence and Operation after Suspension.

Meza was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.