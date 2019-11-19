BUCKSPORT, Maine — A Bucksport woman that went missing for eight days after her home caught fire has been found is being charged with arson.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said once Aza Jerome Vasylyk, 56, was released from Eastern Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, November 19, she was charged with setting fire to her home.

The fire happened on Monday, Nov. 11.

Police, game wardens, and community members searched for the Urkraninan woman for eight days but it was hunters in Orland who reported they saw her in the area of Great Pond Mountain.

Vasylyk was found at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in East Orland on Tuesday, Nov. 19, according to the spokesman for the Maine Dept. of Public Safety, Steve McCausland.

McCausland said she was taken to the Bangor hospital for evaluation and from there was taken to the Hancock County Jail. He said further that it is unclear where she had been staying in her week-long absence but likely had sought shelter in some buildings in the area.

The fish hatchery is 12 miles from her home on Town Farm Road in Bucksport.

Fire investigators say the fire caused $50,000 in damage to her house.

They say the fire was set inside the home and a second fire was set in a shed on the property.

Her first court appearance will be at the Hancock County Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the court clerk's office.

