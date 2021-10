Many of the damaged headstones are from the 1800s. Officials say the vandals stole a tractor and drove it around the cemetery.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Police are asking for help finding the people who vandalized a cemetery in Bucksport.

Officials say last Thursday night, vandals broke into the Moulton Cemetery, then broke and knocked down dozens of headstones. Many of them are from the 1800s.

They also say the vandals stole a tractor and drove it around the cemetery.