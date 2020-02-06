ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Bucksport man has been charged with felonies including burglary and theft in connection with an April incident in which a number of firearms were allegedly stolen from an Orland residence.

Chandler M. Wilson III is charged with the Class B felonies of burglary and theft and one Class C felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Det. Frank Jennings of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the residence on April 20 for a report that the firearms had been stolen.

The stolen firearms were subsequently transported and disposed of outside Hancock County, but have since been recovered, according to Jennings.

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday.

