Bucksport kindergarten teacher charged with assault

Police said the incident occurred between the teacher and a five-year-old male student.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student.

Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department.

During the investigation, police learned the alleged assault occurred between a teacher and a five-year-old male student of RSU 25, the release stated.

Christian Koelbl, 52, of Stockton Springs was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (Class C), according to the release.

Koelbl was reportedly bailed from the Bucksport Police Department. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in January at the Hancock County Courthouse, the release stated.

RSU 25 Superintendent Jim Boothby told NEWS CENTER Maine Koelbl was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 28. Boothby said RSU 25 has been fully cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation.

"RSU 25 was informed Tuesday evening (11/22/22) that a district employee, Christian Koelbl, has been charged by the Bucksport Police for assault," Boothby said. "Because Mr. Koelbl is an employee and this is a personnel matter, the District will follow the procedures as outlined in our collective bargaining agreement and as defined by Maine statute."