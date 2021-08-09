Buckfield man indicted for murder, manslaughter in connection with July 2020 death of infant daughter

Trevor Averill, 27, of Buckfield was arrested Wednesday for the murder of two-month-old Harper Averill

BUCKFIELD, Maine — A Buckfield man was indicted Wednesday for murder and manslaughter in the July 22, 2020, death of his infant daughter at their Turner home.

An Androscoggin County grand jury on Wednesday handed up indictments for Trevor Averill, 27, of Buckfield, on counts of depraved indifference murder and manslaughter.

Averill was arrested Wednesday at his home by Maine State Police troopers and deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Deputies went to the home at 592 North Parish Road, Turner, on July 22 for a report that a two-month-old infant was in medical distress, Moss said in a release. The child, later identified as Harper Averill, was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland and died as a result of her injuries.

Following an autopsy by the office of the chief medical examiner, Androscoggin County deputies and detectives with the state police Major Crimes Unit South investigated the case with assistance from Spurwink, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the office of the chief medical examiner and the attorney general's office, Moss said.

Averill is represented by Jeff Wilson. Wilson did not immediately return a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon.